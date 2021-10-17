Runners celebrate return of Atlantic City Marathon

“We did bring our masks with us just in case, but I think with the limited numbers that should spread out the field a bit,” said Pratt, who ran with his wife, Kari.

Bittner said hosting the marathon was important for the Atlantic City community, especially in light of the pandemic. She remarked on the role provided by local organizations and entertainment groups that volunteer to help run the event.

“It’s extremely impactful to the community, even outside of the tourism aspect of it, but from just the community aspect of it,” Bittner said.

Some groups were at the marathon to advance important community and international causes.

The Runners for Ayotzinapa 43 raced to bring attention to 43 students who disappeared in Iguala, Mexico, in 2014 — allegedly by local police in collusion with organized crime. Antonio Tizapa, whose son was among those disappeared, said he came to the marathon to call attention to what he describes is the inaction of the Mexican federal government.

“It’s one of the biggest marathons that they have here in New Jersey,” he said through a translator. “We’re here to represent our team over here so that our city and our country to know that we’re here.”