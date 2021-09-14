Run for the Fallen returns to Cape May County

The 13th annual Run For The Fallen is set to step off from Cape May County later this month, Doug Otto of American Legion Post 524 said Tuesday.

The four-day event, intended to honor New Jersey service members who died in the wars of the past two decades, is scheduled to begin Sept. 23, departing from 502 Sunset Blvd. in Cape May Point at 7:45 a.m.

The first day of the run will take participants through Cape May Point, Cape May City, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Wildwood, Stone Harbor, Avalon, Sea Isle City and Ocean City. Subsequent days will see runners move through Atlantic, Burlington, Ocean and Monmouth counties, ending Sept. 26 at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Holmdel.

Each mile of the run is dedicated to a New Jersey service member killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and New Dawn, Otto said.

Runners will stop after each mile to present a flag and personalized biographical card to family members and friends.

"The goal is to create a 190+ mile memorial trail through New Jersey," Otto said.

After visiting the 77 hero markers located throughout the county, American Legion Post 524 will provide dinner to runners at 4560 West Ave. in Ocean City.