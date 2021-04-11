Rubble is all that is left of the 64-year-old Absecon Firehouse

ABSECON — The 46-members of the volunteer fire department here have a new $5.9 million firehouse to enjoy, but that does not mean they will not miss 64-year-old firehouse on New Jersey Avenue that was torn down last week.
"We all miss this building," Fire Chief Roy Talley said. "It's sad, but times go on."
Sakoutis Brothers Demolition, out of Farmingdale, Monmouth County, started the demolition last week. By the end of the week, only one wall was still standing.
The metals used in building construction were on the ground, separated from the plaster and other construction materials.
The mural of both the history of the fire department and the history of the city was painted on the Route 30 side of structure, but the mural could not be saved, Talley said.
"There was resistance to the new firehouse," Talley said. "We didn't want to move."
Deputy Chief Dale Conover said he was part of the process during the 1980s of building one of several additions onto the building.
The firehouse that was torn down was at least the fourth in the city's history, Talley said. Firehouses were located during the 1910s on Station Avenue and during the late 1930s at the old City Hall building. A firehouse also was once located on Bayview Drive, where the Atlantic Lodge No. 221 Free & Accepted Masons building is located.
Local firefighters approached the city to have the New Jersey Avenue building constructed in 1954, Talley said. The money was approved to the build it the following year, and the firehouse was constructed over two years, 1956 and 1957.
ABSECON — Residents will see the end results of the beginning of a redevelopment effort at t…
All of the city firefighters remember the horsing around and camaraderie that were part of the old firehouse, but the widening of Route 9 during the 1990s started to make the building obsolete because when fire trucks had to leave the building, they were pulling out into an intersection, Talley said. Two fire trucks could not leave at the same time.
"The roof was leaking. There was mold. It was an unhealthy building," said Talley, who added a Royal Farms convenience store will be built at the site of the former firehouse.
One of the things saved from the old firehouse was some of the interior cedar wood. It will be installed in certain areas of the new firehouse as a tribute wall, Talley said.
Before the decision was made to build a new firehouse on New Jersey Avenue, near its intersection with Mill Road, there was talk of putting it in the old Staples building on Route 30, but that would have been too far from the city's center, Talley said.
"The city needs a building to protect the town," said Talley, who was talking from the site of the old firehouse while the new firehouse was in sight at 544 New Jersey Ave. "This new building is an asset to attracting new firefighters."
Even though the city has volunteer firefighters, they have to do the same type of training as paid firefighters, said Ed Vincent, who was the fire chief from 1989 to 1995 and remains an active fire department member. The training room in the new firehouse is about the same size as the one in the old building, but with a higher ceiling, Talley said.
"The new building is beautiful," said Talley, who added the firefighters kept the taxpayers in mind and only asked for what they thought was acceptable.
Depending on when the pandemic-related limitations to indoor gathering are lifted, there are plans to possibly hold a small, invitation-only celebration of the new firehouse before the year is over, followed by a public commemoration sometime next year, Talley said.
