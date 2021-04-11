Rubble is all that is left of the 64-year-old Absecon Firehouse

Local firefighters approached the city to have the New Jersey Avenue building constructed in 1954, Talley said. The money was approved to the build it the following year, and the firehouse was constructed over two years, 1956 and 1957.

All of the city firefighters remember the horsing around and camaraderie that were part of the old firehouse, but the widening of Route 9 during the 1990s started to make the building obsolete because when fire trucks had to leave the building, they were pulling out into an intersection, Talley said. Two fire trucks could not leave at the same time.

"The roof was leaking. There was mold. It was an unhealthy building," said Talley, who added a Royal Farms convenience store will be built at the site of the former firehouse.

One of the things saved from the old firehouse was some of the interior cedar wood. It will be installed in certain areas of the new firehouse as a tribute wall, Talley said.

Before the decision was made to build a new firehouse on New Jersey Avenue, near its intersection with Mill Road, there was talk of putting it in the old Staples building on Route 30, but that would have been too far from the city's center, Talley said.