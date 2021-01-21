 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ørsted opens trust to bring women, minority businesses into offshore wind
0 comments
top story

Ørsted opens trust to bring women, minority businesses into offshore wind

{{featured_button_text}}
GE 12MW wind turbine

GE Renewable Energy said Monday it has signed contracts with Orsted North America to provide its Ocean Wind offshore wind farm off Atlantic City with its 12 MW turbines and to service and warranty them for five years. They are the largest and most powerful turbines in the world, and will first be deployed by Orsted at its Skipjack farm off Maryland in 2022, then off Atlantic City in 2024.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

Small minority- and women- owned businesses will soon be able to start applying for $15 million in grants to help them become part of the offshore wind supply chain.

On Thursday, Ørsted North America's Pro-NJ Grantor Trust Fund announced details of the fund and the process to apply. Beginning Feb. 1, business people can visit pronjtrust.org and download the Request for Expressions of Interest.

Ørsted President David Hardy said the company hopes the fund enables small women- and minority-owned businesses to retool to participate in offshore wind.

"We will allocate up to $6 million this year and $2 million a year over the next few years to the full $15 million," Hardy said.

The fund also will support resiliency efforts in Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties, he said. The trust will issue a separate call for letters of interest for those projects later in the year.

"Resiliency projects can be quite expensive. We don’t’ have fixed allocations ... but we want a significant portion to go to women-owned and minority-owned businesses," Hardy said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Three volunteer trustees will make all the funding decisions: attorney Beverly McCall, of Ocean City, who is board chair; Belinda Manning, of Pleasantville, a retired organizational development professional and community volunteer/activist; and Lori Pepenella, of Barnegat Township, CEO of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce.

"Hopefully we will be inundated. That's our dream," McCall said Thursday. 

She said the board expects to award the first grants to small businesses this summer, then follow up with sustainability project grants in the fall.

"We have kept it pretty wide open. We are trying to keep arm's length on this actual decision making. ... We have given guidance around what the purpose is, but those three women will be the deciders," Hardy said.

He expects the awards to range from about $10,000 to as much as a half-million for companies who are looking to provide specific services and products needed by the industry. They range from supply and maintenance for marine vessels and aviation to janitorial and food service.

A community-based advisory committee composed of nine people from Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties will help support the trust’s mission, Hardy said.

This is the first time the company has created such a trust fund, Hardy said.

"This is our first try. We don’t know how it is going to go," he said. "It was part of the winning bid," Hardy said of Ørsted's successful 2019 bid to win ratepayer subsidy to construct a 1,100-megawatt offshore wind farm about 15 miles southeast of Atlantic City.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, which is reviewing bids for the second round of wind-farm subsidies, required companies to compete on how much economic activity they would generate for local businesses, as well as on how much power they could provide at what cost.

+3 
Beverly McCall

McCall

 Michelle Brunetti Post
+3 
Belinda Manning of Pleasantville

Manning

 Michelle Brunetti Post
+3 
Lori Pepenella

Pepenella

 Michelle Brunetti Post

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

How to Apply

The first application window begins on February 1 and is dedicated to small, woman-owned and minority-owned businesses. Business owners who fit into those categories may pursue the first step in the process by visiting www.pronjtrust.org and downloading the Request for Expressions of Interest, beginning February 1. To help improve access to funds, the Trustees determined the best way for that to occur is for interested business owners to submit Expressions of Interest (EOI). Once the EOIs are reviewed by the Trustees and members of the Advisory Committee, qualified applicants will be invited to submit formal proposals.

The initial window to submit EOIs is set for three weeks, February 1 through close of business on February 19, and may be extended depending on the number of EOIs received. Following the award of funds to small, woman-owned and minority-owned businesses, the Trustees will publish a second Request for Expressions for Interest directed toward coastal municipalities and counties in Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties.

The following list represents some, but not all the fields the Trust seeks to fund:

• Onshore and offshore light logistics and services

• Marine vessel supply and maintenance

• Aviation supply and maintenance

• Buildings – construction and repair

• Professional services (communications, environmental/permitting, engineering, etc.)

• Turbine blade inspection and service

• Fuel service and supply

• Network/wireless communications supply, service, and repair

• Workforce training, trade/safety, etc.

• Cleaning and janitorial

• Food service and catering

• Onshore and offshore surveys

• Project and risk management

• Health and safety equipment and clothing

• Marine clothing/equipment supply

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News