Ørsted opens trust to bring women, minority businesses into offshore wind

"Hopefully we will be inundated. That's our dream," McCall said Thursday.

She said the board expects to award the first grants to small businesses this summer, then follow up with sustainability project grants in the fall.

"We have kept it pretty wide open. We are trying to keep arm's length on this actual decision making. ... We have given guidance around what the purpose is, but those three women will be the deciders," Hardy said.

He expects the awards to range from about $10,000 to as much as a half-million for companies who are looking to provide specific services and products needed by the industry. They range from supply and maintenance for marine vessels and aviation to janitorial and food service.

A community-based advisory committee composed of nine people from Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties will help support the trust’s mission, Hardy said.

This is the first time the company has created such a trust fund, Hardy said.

"This is our first try. We don’t know how it is going to go," he said. "It was part of the winning bid," Hardy said of Ørsted's successful 2019 bid to win ratepayer subsidy to construct a 1,100-megawatt offshore wind farm about 15 miles southeast of Atlantic City.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, which is reviewing bids for the second round of wind-farm subsidies, required companies to compete on how much economic activity they would generate for local businesses, as well as on how much power they could provide at what cost.

