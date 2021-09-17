Ørsted offshore wind hub could give new life to old marine terminal

State preempting local roadblocks to wind energy helps NJ, especially Ocean City Back in February we urged Ocean City officials to embrace the exceedingly tiny part their to…

Delta Basin is slightly to the west of Gardner's Basin, and the residential Snug Harbor waterway is between the two.

The TMT Marine Terminal on Maryland Avenue is across the Delta Basin from the Ørsted location, which had been a marine terminal for an oil company but has been largely dormant since the 1970s, McCurry said.

Bungalow Park resident Frank Becktel said it was later the site of Caldwell Diving, and the owners had been letting the civic association use the small building.

"The Ørsted development will be a net positive for the neighborhood," Becktel said Wednesday, "especially for boaters looking at getting the waterway dredged."

In addition to dredging, McCurry said the bulkheading along the site will be rebuilt.

During the construction phase for the wind farm, it will also likely be a berthing launch spot for some workers to get to the site, McCurry said.

The big components such as monopiles and blades will be shipped out of the Delaware River and Bay directly to the ocean location.

McCurry said the company's plans are not far enough along to share a rendering of what the facility will look like.