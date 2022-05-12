 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ørsted meeting on Atlantic City maintenance facility tonight at 5

  • 0

ATLANTIC CITY — The city is holding a public meeting today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Ørsted's plans to build an offshore wind farm maintenance facility in the Bungalow Park neighborhood.

The meeting will be held at City Council chambers at City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Boulevard.

Following a presentation on the Ørsted plans, members of the Ørsted team will answer questions from residents, according to the city.

Some residents of Bungalow Park have expressed concerns about how the facility will affect their quality of life.

Ørsted North America is seeking state permits to build a 16,000-square-foot building on the 3.4-acre upland section of the almost 5-acre lot between the dead ends of New Jersey and Delaware avenues. About half of the building would hold office and technician space, and half would be a warehouse.

But the streets that access the site are residential, made up of homes packed closely together.

People are also reading…

The lot was formerly owned by an oil company and is now fenced off, with decrepit remains of old piers littering the water around it. A long-abandoned building fronting on New Jersey Avenue will be demolished.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

Firms hired to connect NJ offshore wind farm to power grid

Firms hired to connect NJ offshore wind farm to power grid

The developers of a wind energy farm off the southern New Jersey coast have hired two companies to connect the project to the electrical grid on land. Ocean Wind 1 has signed contracts with companies that will build electrical substations on land and run power lines from the offshore wind farm to the onshore connection points. Ocean Wind 1, a joint venture between Orsted, the Danish wind power company and Newark-based PSEG, hired JINGOLI Power and Burns & McDonnell Engineering. The moves come as New Jersey is working aggressively to become the East Coast hub of the fast-growing offshore wind energy industry.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID deaths in the U.S. pass one million

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News