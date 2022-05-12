Ørsted meeting on Atlantic City maintenance facility tonight at 5

ATLANTIC CITY — The city is holding a public meeting today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Ørsted's plans to build an offshore wind farm maintenance facility in the Bungalow Park neighborhood.

The meeting will be held at City Council chambers at City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Boulevard.

Following a presentation on the Ørsted plans, members of the Ørsted team will answer questions from residents, according to the city.

Some residents of Bungalow Park have expressed concerns about how the facility will affect their quality of life.

Ørsted North America is seeking state permits to build a 16,000-square-foot building on the 3.4-acre upland section of the almost 5-acre lot between the dead ends of New Jersey and Delaware avenues. About half of the building would hold office and technician space, and half would be a warehouse.

But the streets that access the site are residential, made up of homes packed closely together.

The lot was formerly owned by an oil company and is now fenced off, with decrepit remains of old piers littering the water around it. A long-abandoned building fronting on New Jersey Avenue will be demolished.

