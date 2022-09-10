Ørsted lays out traffic plan for operations hub in Bungalow Park

ATLANTIC CITY — Offshore wind farm developer Ørsted North America laid out plans Thursday night to minimize traffic impacts on the Bungalow Park neighborhood where it plans to build a maintenance and operations hub on the waterfront.

It happened at a community meeting at Community Baptist Church on New Jersey Avenue, where the pastor voiced support for Ørsted's plans.

"This change is coming, whether you like it or not," said the Rev. Elias Thomas Jr. "How can we come together ... to get a win-win out of the situation?"

Thomas stressed the importance of the jobs and opportunities the company will bring to city residents.

But a small group of residents who have opposed the project remained skeptical about the effect truck traffic and the vehicles used by an expected 60 to 70 workers commuting to the site daily would have on their neighborhood.

The workers will arrive about 6 a.m. to start their 12-hour shifts and catch a boat to the worksite, and finish their shift about 6 p.m., according to Ørsted.

Resident Al Bailey asked all Bungalow Park residents to raise their hands, and about 15 people did so. Then he asked how many supported the project, and only about 5 left their hands up.

"These are my neighbors. I got more than 120 names (on a petition) saying they don't want it in Bungalow Park," Bailey said. "They have got to be heard."

He said he delivered the petition to the City Clerk's Office.

"A few times a month it floods back there," said resident Sherrie Terrell. "You are talking about all these ways in and out. Everything you just said is not going to happen. ... You need to go back there see what’s going on before you do this."

As she spoke, the water was coming up into the street by the church, and by the end of the meeting there were several inches of water in the intersection, causing many cars to back up and go a different way.

McCurry said the company will look into ways to help mitigate flooding in the neighborhood.

Truck traffic will exit Route 30 on Caspian Avenue, then turn onto Maryland, Wabash and Delaware avenues to the site, said traffic consultant Kevin Dixon, and four-way stops will be installed at many intersections in the neighborhood.

Regular vehicles will use New Jersey Avenue, Dixon said.

One man said Delaware Avenue has developed sinkholes in the past and may not be able to handle the truck traffic, but Dixon disagreed.

Ørsted is an offshore wind farm developer that has state approval to build two large wind farms off the Atlantic City coast, and promises to provide hundreds of jobs for local and state residents.

Davon McCurry, Ørsted's New Jersey deputy head of marketing and government affairs, said the maintenance hub will consist of about 16,000 square feet of warehouse space and 8,000 square feet of office space. There also will be slips for vessels to transport workers out to build and service the wind farms.

A construction road has been built on the site and office trailers and construction equipment delivered, and large trucks are being chaperoned to the site by Ørsted representatives, said Ørsted's Bill Pettitt.

The company is renovating the Davenport Community Center building on New Jersey Avenue, which is part of the property, to use as a construction office. After that it will be given to the city for use as a community center, Pettitt said.

It will be fully waterproofed, asbestos and lead will be removed, and a new kitchenette and ADA-compliant bathrooms installed, said local architect Tom Sykes, who is handling the design for the renovation.

Sykes said the renovation will be complete, with new windows and doors and a waterproof membrane installed four feet up on the building.

In June the Planning Board gave Ørsted North America site plan approval for Phase 1 of its maintenance and operations facility, which includes building bulkheads to stabilize the 4.5-acre lot and docks to accommodate six vessels.

The project meets requirements of a 2020 redevelopment plan and does not require variances, Planning Board members have said.

Ørsted was named the redeveloper of the site — a former oil depot for several gas companies — in 2020. It has an agreement with former owner Exxon Mobil to let the oil company complete its cleanup of petroleum products that contaminated the soil decades ago.

Phase 2 of the project, construction of a building and other improvements, will be before the Planning Board on Tuesday.