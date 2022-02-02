Ørsted applies to state BPU to move energy across Ocean City

0:54 Wind power proponents plan to have their say A group of environmental organizations plans to begin a statewide effort to advocate for off…

Barr said it was his understanding Ørsted asked the city to do a CAFRA hearing on the project, and the city was not ready to give it to them for a variety of reasons.

"I guess we didn't meet their timetable, so they went to the BPU. We'll see what happens," Barr said.

The next City Council meeting is Feb. 10, he said.

In previous public discussions with Ocean City, Ørsted representatives have said the likely route to bring power across the island would be at 35th Street, continuing through Upper Township to tie in to the power grid at the site of the former B.L. England Power Plant in Beesleys Point.

Gov. Phil Murphy is a strong supporter of offshore wind as a clean energy source and a way to meet his goal of 100% clean energy by 2050.

He also supports it as a way to create jobs in a new industry.

