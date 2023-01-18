Ørsted acquires PSEG's stake in offshore wind project

Ørsted, the Danish company constructing offshore wind farms off New Jersey's shoreline, intends to gain full control of one of the projects, Ocean Wind 1.

The company announced its acquisition of Public Service Enterprise Group's 25% stake in the project Wednesday, giving it full ownership of the 1,100 MW offshore wind energy farm planned to be built 15 miles off the shore.

A dollar amount for the deal was not disclosed in the announcement.

The wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to power about a half-million homes. It was the first of three offshore wind projects approved thus far by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

"PSEG has been a valuable partner as we have advanced Ocean Wind 1 to this point and as we’ve successfully advanced our offshore wind vision in the United States," said David Hardy, an executive vice president at Ørsted.

The company is keeping PSEG on board to assist in construction.

Nearly $695 million is being committed to in-state spending on wind, spurring what is said to be "hundreds" of jobs throughout the project's construction phases.

On top of placing windmills miles off the coast, Ørsted is building an operations facility in Atlantic City, as well as investing more than $100 million in a monopile facility in Paulsboro, Gloucester County.

Construction on the project in the Bungalow Park neighborhood of Atlantic City is underway.

"With a well-established presence in the U.S., we’re confident in our ability to drive the project forward with commercial operations beginning as planned,” Hardy said.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the first half of the year, Ørsted said.

Ocean Wind 1 is expected to start producing power by the end of 2024, with a full commissioning in 2025.

Within the past week, offshore wind has come under scrutiny by environmental advocates alleging ties to a set of whale beachings in several shore towns, most recently last week in Brigantine.

That humpback likely was, based on necropsy results, injured by a collision with a vessel, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said.

Since the deaths, both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have argued for and against suspending offshore wind activities while the deaths are examined.

Ørsted said its current work off the New Jersey coast does not involve using sonics or other actions that could disturb whales.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.