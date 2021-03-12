Rowan University shines spotlight on women artists for Women's History Month

GLASSBORO — Rowan University arranged it so that the university community and visitors can come to one place and find four thought-provoking installations for Women’s History Month.
“The Sister Chapel” is an installation consisting of 11 nine-foot canvases, each depicting the standing figure of a heroic woman. “Sisters Speak” is a sound experience inside the “The Sister Chapel” with in-character audio recordings written and performed by student actors. “I’m Speaking” is a selection of works by pioneering feminist artists.
Separate from the three exhibits in The Center for Art and Social Engagement at Westby Hall, the Rowan University Art Gallery hosts a solo exhibit by Saya Woolfalk titled, “From Bones We Rise, The Empathics,” which uses science fiction and fantasy to reimagine the world in multiple dimensions.
The shows at Westby Hall feature historical women and artists, many of whom became very famous, but had worked in a very different time in the art world compared with Woolfalk, who is basically enjoying the results of these earlier pioneering women, said Mary Salvante, Rowan’s gallery and exhibitions program director.
“She (Woolfalk) is thinking of women in another way, an empowered way for their future influence on the world,” Salvante said.
The Center for Art and Social Engagement reopened March 1. “The Sister Chapel” is part of the permanent installation there.
“The Sister Chapel” paintings feature historical and contemporary women, deities and conceptual figures determined by the artists. The people depicted in the installation include former U.S. Rep. Bella Abzug, American poet Marianne Moore and celebrated Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
“The Sister Chapel” officially opened in 2019 with funding from the painter Shirley Gorelick’s foundation, said Andrew Hottle, Rowan’s professor of art history.
Since “The Sister Chapel” is a permanent installation, the 9-foot tall canvases have been enhanced by the voices of student actors from Rowan’s theater department, who speak as the illustrated characters.
This is a new feature of the exhibit for this spring, Hottle said.
“They (the students) researched, wrote the narration and performed as their characters,” Hottle said.
People taking in “Sisters Speak” will hear students’ voices portraying such famous women as Betty Friedan, the influential author of “The Feminine Mystique,” and Joan of Arc, the sainted 15th century French military heroine.
Rowan sophomore Erica Gerold, 19, of Northeast Philadelphia, and her roommate, Emilia Weiss, each voiced two characters. Weiss can be heard as the voice of Abzug and Durga, a powerful Hindu goddess. Gerold portrays Joan of Arc and Artemisia Gentileschi, the 17th century Italian Baroque artist. She recorded as Gentileschi in English and Italian.
Gerold is studying theater arts and public relations as a double major.
“This was definitely the first time I ever did a voiceover before, to tell a story with intimacy and emotion (without using her body),” Gerold said. “I would love to do again. It was totally different to tell a story with just your voice.”
Hottle is responsible for Rowan having 100 works of art that comprise the Sylvia Sleigh Collection donated in 2011. He knew about Sleigh’s collection before he started working at Rowan, but he met her after he started working there. Hottle brought up the idea to Sleigh about making an art donation to Rowan.
“She (Sleigh) didn’t collect based on fame,” said Hottle, who added Sleigh selected pieces she responded to aesthetically. “She was collecting work from people she knew, pieces she found interesting. Sometimes, she traded her own work. Some of them were given as gifts to her.”
Unlike “The Sister Chapel” and “Sisters Speak,” “I’m Speaking” has more of a focus of the women artists of the second half of the 20th century.
The artists, whose work is on display, include Audrey Flack, a pioneer in the genre of photorealism, and the late Betty Parsons, who was one of the most dynamic and influential figures of the American avant-garde.
“Thematically, in this grouping, we are emphasizing women making bold and assertive statements,” said Hottle, who added it’s important for that period, the latter half of the 20th century, to be recognized.
“From Bones We Rise, The Empathics” is housed by itself in the Rowan Art Gallery on High Street. Although it has been influenced by folklore, Woolfalk’s installation is the most futuristic of those currently on display.
The Empathics started as women, but they metamorphized into an interspecies female race that are plant, animal and human hybrid creatures. This Woolfalk work explores the act of social evolution by adopting a culture that is in a continuous state of transformation.
“She wanted to make it seem like it was real, a real thing, not a fantasy thing. She is very influenced by science fiction and anthropology. She even did research work with anthropologists and was influenced a lot by that process,” Salvante said. “Part of the mythology is the creation of a corporation where you could go and be changed into an Empathic.”
