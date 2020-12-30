Rowan University Art Gallery offers chance to experience virtual and augmented reality art

“The Bathhouse” is viewed through five LED screens that are placed in a frame that is 6 feet high and 20 feet wide.

Solmi’s work first captured Salvante’s attention two years ago at the Armory in New York City. She was impressed by the quality of his animation and his artistry in his approach to video.

When she decided to focus on the theme of technology and the arts for the gallery this year, that’s when she realized Solmi would be perfect for Rowan.

Solmi has several museum solo exhibitions scheduled for next year, including at the Block Museum of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and the Tucson Museum of Art in Arizona.

“He hides the technology, so you are not distracted by the gizmo,” Salvante said. “I like the idea that he is taking you on a journey from historical technology to the new technology and using the idea of painting, which you can say is historical technology, and translating it into a virtual format.”

Solmi is a satirist, Salvante said. He pokes fun at historical figures and plays with the idea of them being idolized, she said. The zombified way the historical figures are rendered, with their wide-eyed stares, will strike some as cartoonish, while other people will find the same work unsettling.