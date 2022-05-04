Rowan College of South Jersey student gets accepted to Naval Academy

VINELAND — A Rowan College of South Jersey freshman displayed dogged determination that has resulted in his being accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy after previously being rejected by the institution, the college said Wednesday.

Anthony Cervini, a mechanical engineering student, will begin his military journey with the academy's Induction Day on June 30. He is expected to graduate from the academy in 2026, Rowan College said in a news release.

After initially being rejected by the 176-year-old academy, the NJ STARS student enrolled in Rowan College and eventually used the setback as a pathway for success, the college said.

“I was right out of high school thinking I was some hotshot saying, ‘Yeah, I’m going to the Naval Academy,’ but I didn’t get in,” the Vineland High School graduate said. “Of course, it was really discouraging. It was my dream for so long. But I didn’t let that stop me.”

While searching for answers, Cervini enrolled at Rowan College's Cumberland campus.

“One of my biggest weaknesses during my last application cycle was my standardized test scores. That’s something they value very highly at the academy,” Cervini said. “I just studied all the concepts on those tests on my own months before I had to take them again, so that I was prepared.”

The 18-year-old’s preparation and determination led him to reach the goal he had been dreaming about for 10 years, while also teaching him a valuable lesson.

“I showed up and took the test and came back with a great score,” said Cervini. “It really taught me that if I’m willing to put that extra time aside to study and make those improvements, I’m going to get (positive) results.”

Cervini, whose father was in the Army and whose sister is in the Navy, discussed other challenges of getting into the Academy.

“It’s definitely not something that comes easy because there’s 16,000 to 17,000 applicants every year from around the world,” he said. “My interview was a little over two hours long.”

Cervini also endured a fitness assessment that included pushups, a mile run and basketball throw. He also had to reach out to U.S. Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, to receive a nomination to enter the academy.

Van Drew was the one to inform Cervini he'd been accepted.

“I was actually on my way to class at RCSJ when I got the call from Van Drew,” the midshipman said. “I had no words. The only thing I could say was ‘Oh my gosh!’ I was a mess. I called my mom, and my voice was shaking all over the place. It was probably the happiest moment of my life. It was something really special.”

“I, along with my Service Academy Nomination Board, felt that Anthony showed great leadership qualities in and out of the classroom,” said Van Drew. “I was also extremely impressed with Anthony’s determination and his strong desire to serve his country, as this was Anthony’s second time applying to the Naval Academy and to my office for a nomination.”

According to Cervini, an unintended benefit of being rejected by the academy the first time he applied was becoming a Rowan College student. He said attending Rowan College while waiting to hear about his second application to the academy “just made sense.”

“Coming here has really been a privilege because I’ve met so many different people that I otherwise never would have,” he said. “I mean, all the teachers that I’ve met, the connections I’ve made here, some of the friends I’ve made, it’s just really invaluable because everybody offers a different perspective to your own life. It makes you a better person.”

Cervini, who loves taking things apart and putting them back together, is grateful he was able to experience life at Rowan College and enjoyed his mechanical engineering classes, the college said.

“I really enjoyed my time here,” he said. “The impact that the people here made on me, that’s what RCSJ really is — it’s the people.”

