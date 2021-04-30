Rowan, C.R.O.P.S. bringing inclusive gardens to Atlantic County through state grant

Making a garden inclusive to people with all types of disabilities is not difficult to do and the benefits are as abundant as the harvest, says master gardener and former special education teacher Sonya Harris.

“I got into gardening as a special education teacher looking for something different to help my children who I knew had skills, but just needed something hands-on,” Harris said. “During that time that I had the garden there, I got to see the benefit that it had for our children that had different types of (intellectual or developmental disabilities) and also for adults.”

Now, through a grant from the New Jersey Division of Disability Services, Rowan University, Harris’s nonprofit Bullock Garden Project in Glassboro, Backyard Gardens, LLC, and the Atlantic County-based C.R.O.P.S. are working together to create or renovate seven community gardens across three counties in South Jersey to make them inclusive to people who have disabilities.

There are many ways to do so, from raised beds and wide, smooth pathways for wheelchair access to adding braille signs for those with visual impairments to removing sensory-stimulating items like wind chimes and spinning fans for those with autism.