Row-A-Thon helps Stockton rowers prepare for season, fund program

About 40 rowers participated in the fundraiser, separated into two varsity women's squads and one men's squad. Each did at least four shifts, with some doing five if more rowers were needed on a boat. The program raised more than $5,000 from supporters in the days leading up to the event.

Though most of the rowers only got about three hours of sleep, many of the boats were filled with laughter and music while out on the water.

"It's been long, but it's been really fun, honestly," said junior Michaela Pope. "Rowing at 11 o'clock (at night) was something I've never done, so that was really cool to do."

The home stretch Saturday was clear and sunny, a welcome sight after some of the rowers dealt with harsh winds the night before that resulted in them having to use the rowing machines in the boat house for several hours until 5 a.m.

Junior Emily Culmone said she got home at 3 a.m. Saturday after one of her shifts. By the time the Absecon resident showered, ate and finally got to bed, it was closer to 4 a.m. and she was back at the boat house by 8 a.m. She agreed with Bancheri that the results in the water were promising.