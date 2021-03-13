Row-A-Thon helps Stockton rowers prepare for season, fund program

ATLANTIC CITY — The Stockton University rowing program alleviated two problems at once Saturday.
With a late start to the men's and women's seasons brought on by the pandemic, each team has only had about three weeks to prepare for a March 28 meet against Army West Point. Additionally, the program had to cancel its annual fundraising event, which helps with the expenses that come with the average season.
The answer to both was a 24-hour "row-a-thon" at the Atlantic City Boat House on Fairmount Avenue.
"I got a video I showed some of the girls because a few of them were frustrated because I was being a little matter-of-fact," said John Bancheri, the coach of the women's collegiate team and men's club team, "and I showed them the video and they were like, 'Oh, wow.' They didn't realized they looked that good and they were moving that fast.
"We really made a lot of progression in a short period of time."
Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, three boat squads rowed in two-hour shifts until 3 p.m. Saturday. The route on the water went from the Albany Avenue bridge to the Dorset Avenue bridge, though Bancheri said the boats went as far as West Atlantic City during the day since they had more visibility than they did at night. For safety, coaches in a motorboat traveled with the rowers.
About 40 rowers participated in the fundraiser, separated into two varsity women's squads and one men's squad. Each did at least four shifts, with some doing five if more rowers were needed on a boat. The program raised more than $5,000 from supporters in the days leading up to the event.
Though most of the rowers only got about three hours of sleep, many of the boats were filled with laughter and music while out on the water.
"It's been long, but it's been really fun, honestly," said junior Michaela Pope. "Rowing at 11 o'clock (at night) was something I've never done, so that was really cool to do."
The home stretch Saturday was clear and sunny, a welcome sight after some of the rowers dealt with harsh winds the night before that resulted in them having to use the rowing machines in the boat house for several hours until 5 a.m.
Junior Emily Culmone said she got home at 3 a.m. Saturday after one of her shifts. By the time the Absecon resident showered, ate and finally got to bed, it was closer to 4 a.m. and she was back at the boat house by 8 a.m. She agreed with Bancheri that the results in the water were promising.
"We got in off the water this morning after our first session, and we had one of the best practices we've had all season so far," said Culmone, a 2018 Ocean City High School graduate. "And you can definitely see a difference from our first session last night compared to this morning. We did so much technique and skill work that you can tell everybody's really moving along nicely."
Every year, the program collects $20,000 to $30,000 from a fundraising gala. It had raised about a sixth of that as of Saturday, but Bacheri hopes to get to at least $10,000. He said the plan is to use that money for a new boat for the women's team. The men got one last season.
According to the coach, there may be other fundraising opportunities in the future to get there, but he's confident the decrease in funding won't be too significant a setback.
"Look, it's been a challenge for everybody, and we're just trying to make the most we can with the situation we're in," Bancheri said. "Like I said to the kids, 'It's not what you have, it's what you do with what you have.'"
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
