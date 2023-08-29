UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Friday rush-hour crash killed a local man who was driving on Route 9, State Police said.
Brian K. Dunleavy, 52, of Marmora, sustained fatal injuries after his Jeep crashed into a Toyota about 5:30 p.m., Sgt. Philip Curry said Tuesday.
Curry said both cars were northbound on Route 9 when Dunleavy's Jeep rear-ended the Toyota near milepost 23.1. The impact caused the Jeep to flip over, wounding Dunleavy.
The Toyota's driver, who was not identified, did not report any injuries, Curry said.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police, Curry said.
