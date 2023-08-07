SHIP BOTTOM — Carolina Platt, owner of Maristella’s Luncheonette, said the Route 72 construction project has affected her business “tremendously.”

“We’re just now starting to feel like summer has started. That’s six weeks lost,” Platt said earlier this month.

Maristella’s, located at 816 Long Beach Blvd., lost some regular customers and had many express frustration about being able to access the restaurant as they dealt with sidewalk and street closures throughout the summer, Platt said.

The Route 72 Manahawkin Bay Bridges project began a summer hiatus July 24 after what has felt like a long summer of construction, road closures and traffic. Construction is expected to resume after Labor Day weekend, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The decision to pause the project came after Long Beach Island officials and residents raised concerns about public safety and commute times amid the increased traffic, the DOT said in a July 13 news release.

Lane closures occurred on Eighth and Ninth Streets throughout the spring and summer, which backed up traffic for hours on weekdays around the island’s only means of ingress and egress. A portion of Long Beach Boulevard in Ship Bottom was also often closed.

“The continuation of the construction creates drastic increases in traffic, obstructs passage for pedestrians and bicyclists and delays the response of emergency vehicles,” Ship Bottom police Chief Jonathan Potter said in a statement July 9, before the hiatus was announced.

Some Ship Bottom businesses have felt the effects of construction in the area.

Platt said the issues started when construction began in the spring, but she never thought they would have to deal with it during the summer. She said she spoke with local and state officials but never felt there was clear communication about when closures would occur.

“I think our business has been affected the most, because it’s not a very convenient location to begin with,” Platt said, referring to Maristella’s location at the base of the bridges onto and off the island. “They made it more inconvenient.”

Maristella’s is open year-round, but the business relies largely on summer tourism to stay afloat, Platt said. Due to the construction in June and July, the business lost a lot of its normal revenue.

“June is our month to catch up, and we lost that,” Platt said.

Sean Adanatzian, owner of Country Corner Market, said business has been slightly down this summer, though he’s not sure the construction is the only reason.

The entrance to Country Corner, located at 275 W. Ninth St., along the main road onto the island, was blocked off for a period in the spring while the road was being paved, and traffic patterns were constantly changing.

Adanatzian said customers have complained throughout the season about the traffic and difficulty getting to the business.

“Traffic is still bad” despite the pause in construction, Adanatzian said. “Maybe when they finish, it’ll be better.”

Added Sophia Buonpane, an employee at Country Corner, “The traffic is ridiculous.”

Buonpane, 18, said she lives just a few blocks away in Ship Bottom but still gets frustrated by the volume of traffic.

“It takes me over an hour to get here most days,” said Emmalee Dacus, a Country Corner employee from Lacey Township, on the mainland.

Dacus, 18, said the traffic has been worse this year, and that it has been difficult to get to work even on weekdays.

On the other side of the bridges, there has been construction throughout the summer near Marsha Drive in Stafford Township, where the street will be widened to add double left turn lanes onto Route 72, and a third lane will be added on Route 72 near the intersection, according to the DOT.

The work on Marsha Drive has been completed for the season, according to the DOT.

“The township has completed multiple sewer rehab projects in the Beach Haven West section of the township that have positively impacted Barnegat Bay,” Stafford Township Mayor Greg Myhre said in an email. “That work can often lead to construction-related delays in traffic, which can be frustrating to motorists, but the repairs were important and needed for the community.”

The Route 72 project calls for about 3,000 feet of the highway in Ship Bottom and three crossroads (Barnegat Avenue, Central Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard) to be widened.

Two-way traffic will be restored on both Central Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard, and a new traffic light will be installed at the boulevard and Eighth Street, according to the DOT.

A new storm drainage system will also be installed in an effort to reduce flooding along Route 72.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by December 2024.