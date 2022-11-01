Route 52 causeway to be partly closed for 5K race Saturday

OCEAN CITY — The inbound lanes of the Route 52 causeway will be closed from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday for the Trail of Two Cities 5-kilometer run/walk, the city said Tuesday.
Drivers may leave Ocean City during that period using the outbound lanes of the causeway, but all motorists traveling into the city are advised to use alternate routes. The Longport bridge, 34th Street bridge and Ocean Drive will be open, the city said in a news release.
Police may adjust the scheduled closing hours depending on when the road is cleared of all race participants, the city said.
The Trail of Two Cities, which spans Ocean City and Somers Point, is being held for the 26th time. The race travels the length of the Route 52 causeway in the lanes usually reserved for cars.
Race-day registration runs from 7 to 7:45 a.m. at the Ocean City Transportation Center, 10th Street and Haven Avenue. The race starts there at 8 a.m. and finishes at Kennedy Park in Somers Point.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Zach Eberson, 31, of the Marmora section of Upper Township, pushes his two daughters and son across the Route 52 causeway during the 2019 Trail of Two Cities 5K.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.