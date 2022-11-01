Route 52 causeway to be partly closed for 5K race Saturday

OCEAN CITY — The inbound lanes of the Route 52 causeway will be closed from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday for the Trail of Two Cities 5-kilometer run/walk, the city said Tuesday.

Drivers may leave Ocean City during that period using the outbound lanes of the causeway, but all motorists traveling into the city are advised to use alternate routes. The Longport bridge, 34th Street bridge and Ocean Drive will be open, the city said in a news release.

Police may adjust the scheduled closing hours depending on when the road is cleared of all race participants, the city said.

The Trail of Two Cities, which spans Ocean City and Somers Point, is being held for the 26th time. The race travels the length of the Route 52 causeway in the lanes usually reserved for cars.

Race-day registration runs from 7 to 7:45 a.m. at the Ocean City Transportation Center, 10th Street and Haven Avenue. The race starts there at 8 a.m. and finishes at Kennedy Park in Somers Point.

For more information, visit ocnj.us/race-events.