 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Route 50 in Hamilton Township reopened after fire

  • 0
fire emergency breaking carousel

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The north and southbound lanes of a portion of Route 50 north of the Atlantic City Expressway were reopened on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. after they were temporarily closed due to a fire at a junkyard along the road, Hamilton Township police said.

The closure was between the expressway and the entrance to the Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds. 

Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, the Twitter account @911__ICE tweeted about several departments responding to a fire at American Recycling at 3210 Route 50 in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township.

Several companies including Laureldale, Cologne and Egg Harbor City were initially on the scene. Mays Landing, South Egg Harbor and Weymouth fire companies also responded, as did Hamilton Township EMS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rabid cat found in Pleasantville

Rabid cat found in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — A stray cat in Pleasantville tested positive for rabies Monday in Atlantic County’s seventh case of 2022, officials said.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Birds suffering from dehydration are getting a helping hand in India

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News