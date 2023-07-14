MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — A portion of Route 47 is scheduled to be closed and detoured next week for a drainage pipe inspection, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Route 47 will be detoured in both directions between Main Street and Hunters Mill Road for water removal and pipe inspection. The closure is part of a sinkhole investigation and expected to last about four days, the DOT said in a news release. The following detours will be in place:
Traffic on Route 47 northbound will be directed to turn left onto Hunters Mill Road, right onto Main Street and left onto Route 47.
Traffic on Route 47 southbound will be directed to turn right onto Main Street, left onto Hunters Mill Road and right onto Route 47.
The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Visit 511nj.org for updates and real-time travel information.
