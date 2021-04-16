 Skip to main content
Route 47 Bridge in Cape May County to close for a month
Route 47 Bridge in Cape May County to close for a month

Cape May County's Route 47 Bridge over the Branch of Dennis Creek will be closed for a month for deck repairs.

The closure, according to a release from the state Department of Transportation, is scheduled to begin 7 a.m. Monday. The state-funded maintenance will reportedly cost $300,000.

The detours in each direction are as follows:

Route 47/North Delsea Drive northbound

  • Motorists traveling on Route 47/N. Delsea Drive northbound will be directed to turn right onto CR 610/Petersburg Road and continue to the roundabout
  • Enter the roundabout and take the third exit onto CR 550/Dehirsch Avenue
  • Turn left onto CR 557/Washington Avenue
  • Stay left at the fork onto CR 611/Woodbine Road
  • Turn right onto Route 47/N. Delsea Drive

Route 47/N. Delsea Drive southbound

  • Motorists traveling on Route 47/N. Delsea Drive southbound will be directed to turn left onto CR 611/Woodbine Road, which becomes CR 557/Washington Avenue
  • Turn right onto CR 550/Dehirsch Avenue
  • Take the roundabout and take the first exit right onto CR 610/Petersburg Road
  • Turn left onto Route 47/N. Delsea Drive

Completion of the project will also be impacted by weather and other factors. Drivers are encouraged to go to www.511nj.org for more information.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

