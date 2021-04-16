Route 47 Bridge in Cape May County to close for a month

Cape May County's Route 47 Bridge over the Branch of Dennis Creek will be closed for a month for deck repairs.
The closure, according to a release from the state Department of Transportation, is scheduled to begin 7 a.m. Monday. The state-funded maintenance will reportedly cost $300,000.
The detours in each direction are as follows:
Route 47/North Delsea Drive northbound
- Motorists traveling on Route 47/N. Delsea Drive northbound will be directed to turn right onto CR 610/Petersburg Road and continue to the roundabout
- Enter the roundabout and take the third exit onto CR 550/Dehirsch Avenue
- Turn left onto CR 557/Washington Avenue
- Stay left at the fork onto CR 611/Woodbine Road
- Turn right onto Route 47/N. Delsea Drive
Route 47/N. Delsea Drive southbound
- Motorists traveling on Route 47/N. Delsea Drive southbound will be directed to turn left onto CR 611/Woodbine Road, which becomes CR 557/Washington Avenue
- Turn right onto CR 550/Dehirsch Avenue
- Take the roundabout and take the first exit right onto CR 610/Petersburg Road
- Turn left onto Route 47/N. Delsea Drive
Completion of the project will also be impacted by weather and other factors. Drivers are encouraged to go to www.511nj.org for more information.
