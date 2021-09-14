Route 30 in Atlantic City to close Wednesday for investigation

Support Local Journalism
ATLANTIC CITY — One of the lanes of Route 30 will be closed Wednesday while police conduct a follow-up investigation, the department said Tuesday.
Beginning at 9 a.m., an eastbound lane will be closed and heavy delays should be expected. Motorists should use the Atlantic City Expressway or Route 40 to enter the city instead, police said.
Officials did not say what officers will be investigating.

Molly Shelly
