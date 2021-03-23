Route 30 crash leaves one critically injured

ABSECON — A Pleasantville man on Sunday evening was critically injured in a fiery car crash on Route 30, police said Monday.
According to a Facebook post from the Absecon Police Department, the man's vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility police just west of the Delilah Road overpass. Officers responded at 7:14 p.m. to reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames. The man, who was the only one inside, was ejected from the vehicle and was provided aid from bystanders, police said.
The driver was then rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center by Absecon Emergency Services, police said.
The crash is under investigation and speed is believed to be a contributing factor, police said. The Absecon Fire Department also provided assistance during this investigation.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
