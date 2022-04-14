Route 30 brush fire interrupts traffic Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — A brush fire slowed traffic on Route 30 heading out of the city Wednesday afternoon, police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
The fire broke out after 2:35 p.m. on the shoulder of the highway's westbound side near Delilah Road. Firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze in less than 10 minutes, Aristizabal said.
Both the westbound side's right lane and shoulder were closed for about 30 minutes to accommodate emergency crews, but no traffic-related issues from the shutdown were reported, Aristizabal said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.