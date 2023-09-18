ATLANTIC CITY — After a summer break, lane closures will resume Monday night on a section of Route 30 for the replacement of the Beach Thorofare Bridge, the state Department of Transportation said.
The outer northbound and southbound lanes will close at 9 p.m. from Gramercy Avenue to the traffic signal at the self-storage facility, a distance of about a half-mile, the DOT said in a news release. At least two lanes will remain open.
The closures are expected to last two months, the DOT said. During that time, workers will install traffic signal foundations and poles while they demolish existing gate platforms, build new ones and paint the bridge operations house.
The work is part of a $19.6 million project that will rehabilitate the bridge, the DOT said. The project is expected to be completed next spring.
