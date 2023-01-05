 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Route 30, Absecon Boulevard Bridge lane closures to begin tonight into Friday morning

Bridge on Route 30

The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced in October repairs on the Beach Thorofare/Absecon Boulevard Bridge in Atlantic City that will close lanes through next May.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Beginning 10 p.m. Thursday, lane closures are scheduled on Route 30 in both directions for work being done on the Absecon Boulevard Bridge, the New Jersey Department of Transportation announced.

The left lanes in both directions will be closed between the traffic signal across from the self-storage facility through Gramercy Avenue until 7 a.m. Friday. The closures are necessary to move the construction barrier to create a center work zone, the NJDOT said.

Beginning Friday, the newly-constructed right lane in the westbound direction will reopen, and the left lanes in both directions will remain closed as the project moves into Stage 3: the replacement of the bridge's deck. At least two lanes will be maintained during construction and is expected to be in place into the spring.

The work is part of a $19.6 million project that will rehabilitate the bridge to improve its safety and reliability, the DOT said. Structural repairs will be made to the movable bascule span, or drawbridge. Mechanical equipment and electrical components will be upgraded to meet current standards and improve performance while adding redundancy.

The project includes extending the sidewalk across the Venice Lagoon to Grammercy Avenue, as well as improvements to barrier and warning gates, railings and drainage, the DOT said. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

Construction is being done in stages to minimize disruption to vehicular and marine traffic. Work will be suspended during the summer, with all three lanes of traffic open in each direction, the DOT said.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists can check 511nj.org for real-time travel information.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

