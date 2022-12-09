 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Route 109 bridge painting project to begin in Cape

Cape May Gateway

The entranceway bridge into Cape May, on Route 109 from the Garden State Parkway, is seen in 2010.

Mississippi bridge washed out amid strong storms; new tornado watch issued for parts of Alabama and Mississippi

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Route 109 bridge will see temporary lane closures with alternating traffic patterns starting next week for a painting project, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Friday.

Beginning Monday and running through Dec. 17, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, one lane will be closed on Fifth Avenue under the Route 109 bridge. One lane of traffic will be maintained with an alternating traffic pattern, the DOT said in a news release.

The closures are necessary to install shielding in preparation for sandblasting and painting operations, the DOT said.

For about the next three weeks, single-lane closures will be required on the Route 109 bridge over Fifth Avenue to install shielding, with one lane of traffic maintained, the DOT said.

The project is part of a $27.3 million, federally funded bridge painting contract to perform statewide preventive maintenance and increase the service life of the bridges, the DOT said.

All work is weather permitting. For more information, visit 511nj.org.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

