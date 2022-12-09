Route 109 bridge painting project to begin in Cape

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Route 109 bridge will see temporary lane closures with alternating traffic patterns starting next week for a painting project, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Friday.

Beginning Monday and running through Dec. 17, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, one lane will be closed on Fifth Avenue under the Route 109 bridge. One lane of traffic will be maintained with an alternating traffic pattern, the DOT said in a news release.

The closures are necessary to install shielding in preparation for sandblasting and painting operations, the DOT said.

For about the next three weeks, single-lane closures will be required on the Route 109 bridge over Fifth Avenue to install shielding, with one lane of traffic maintained, the DOT said.

The project is part of a $27.3 million, federally funded bridge painting contract to perform statewide preventive maintenance and increase the service life of the bridges, the DOT said.

All work is weather permitting. For more information, visit 511nj.org.