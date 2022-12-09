Route 109 bridge painting project to begin in Cape May County

The Route 109 bridge in Lower Township will see temporary lane closures with alternating traffic starting next week for the Maintenance Bridge Painting Project, the New Jersey Department of Transportation announced Friday.

Beginning Monday and running through Dec. 17, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, there will be a single lane closed on 5th Avenue under the Route 109 bridge. One lane of traffic will be maintained with an alternating traffic pattern.

The closures are necessary to install shielding in preparation for sandblasting and painting operations.

Beginning Monday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continuing daily through Saturday for about the next three weeks, single-lane closures will be required on the Route 109 bridge over 5th Avenue to install shielding, with one lane of traffic maintained.

The project is part of a $27.3 million federally-funded bridge painting contract to perform statewide preventative maintenance and increase the service life of the bridges.

Timing of the work done is pending weather. For more information, go to 511nj.org.