Rounds of fog to sun this weekend, which may be record breaking warm

Rounds of overnight and early fog will break for sun over a weekend that will feel more like late September than early November. That will mean potential record-breaking warmth across the area.

Fog and even a little drizzle will be present Friday morning.

Despite plenty of dry air aloft, we will have an awfully damp look to the day.

Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s at the shore, with low 50s for most the mainland. Places west of a line from Mullica Township to Millville will be in the upper 40s.

The reason for the foggy and drizzly start is advection fog. There are many different types of fog.

Advection fog happens when a warm airmass goes over a cold surface.

In this case, it’s the relatively cooler Delaware Bay and Atlantic City. However, our most noticeable case may be when it snows and then we have a big warmup, sometimes keeping us in the haze for multiple days.

By 10 a.m., we will be breaking for sunshine everywhere. Temperatures will climb into the 60s and then top out around 70 for inland spots, with mid-60s at the shore. If you liked Thursday, you’ll like Friday just as much. Any and all outdoor plans will be a go.