Rounds of fog to sun this weekend, which may be record breaking warm

Rounds of overnight and early fog will break for sun over a weekend that will feel more like late September than early November. That will mean potential record-breaking warmth across the area.
Fog and even a little drizzle will be present Friday morning.
Despite plenty of dry air aloft, we will have an awfully damp look to the day.
Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s at the shore, with low 50s for most the mainland. Places west of a line from Mullica Township to Millville will be in the upper 40s.
The reason for the foggy and drizzly start is advection fog. There are many different types of fog.
Advection fog happens when a warm airmass goes over a cold surface.
In this case, it’s the relatively cooler Delaware Bay and Atlantic City. However, our most noticeable case may be when it snows and then we have a big warmup, sometimes keeping us in the haze for multiple days.
By 10 a.m., we will be breaking for sunshine everywhere. Temperatures will climb into the 60s and then top out around 70 for inland spots, with mid-60s at the shore. If you liked Thursday, you’ll like Friday just as much. Any and all outdoor plans will be a go.
That includes high school football during the evening. From Ocean City to Bridgeton, we will be looking at temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s during the evening. Expect a good amount of clear sky to kick off the hour or two after dark, but fog will move in fairly quickly and continue overnight.
Give yourself an extra few minutes driving around.
Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-50s for Saturday, and as I look at the weekend, it will all be a very similar tune.
Both mornings will have dense, patchy fog, with mild temperatures.
We will warm quickly, peaking in the upper 60s along the shore. On the mainland, we’ll be in the low 70s. The average high temperature for the last weekend in September is 73 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, so we will be turning back the clock six weeks.
We are still on pace to tie or break the record high for both days (72 degrees).
It’ll be perfect for strolling the shops in Stone Harbor or spending a day in Belleplain State Forest.
For eating out, this likely will be the last weekend where you can dine comfortably, without a heater involved.
If you have time and can do so, support our local eateries!
We’ll continue that warm and dry weather right into the new week. We likely lose the fog Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures will take a step back, thanks to a cooler, southeasterly breeze. Still, 65 to 70 will be well above average.
Our next shot of rain comes from the remnants of Eta midweek.
