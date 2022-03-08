Rotondi the latest to submit council petitions in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Second Ward Councilman Tom Rotondi is the latest to submit petitions for a spot on the May ballot for one of three at-large City Council seats.

Joined by family members, Rotondi dropped his petitions off with the city clerk Monday. He has been a member of council for two years.

There are four ward representatives on the governing body, who have the same powers as the at-large representatives. Rotondi has been on council for two years, and has indicated he may at some point move to a different ward in the city.

“Although the needs of my family have changed, my passion and commitment to this town has not. I am seeking the at-large seat so that I can continue to lead and be able to have the flexibility to meet the housing needs of my growing family. My wife, Stephanie, and our three children are with me today, because that’s my motivation as a public servant — Putting Ocean City’s families first,” Rotondi said.

There are six candidates for the three seats up for a vote this year. Incumbents Pete Madden and Karen Bergman, along with newcomer John “Tony” Polcini, announced their campaign last week. Former councilman Mike DeVlieger also plans to run, as does resident Donna Moore.

A third council incumbent, longtime Councilman Keith Hartzell, will not run for reelection this year. Instead, he will challenge Mayor Jay Gillian, who is running for a fourth term.

Rotondi is an Army veteran and a retired law enforcement officer. In announcing his campaign, he cited his advocacy for creating a pool of engineering firms, which he said has lowered contract costs. He also cited an incident involving accusations against members of the city Beach Patrol, including accusations of sexual abuse and harassment.

“These wonderful young women should be celebrated, not subjected to inappropriate behavior. At the council meeting on April 22, 2021, I immediately pushed for an independent investigation by the Cape May (County) Prosecutor's office and called for a tip line to be established for Beach Patrol members who wanted to report inappropriate activity,” Rotondi said. “This effort has resulted (in) the establishment of new protocols and leadership throughout the Beach Patrol.”

