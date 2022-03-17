Rosy economic outlook as Cape May introduces $22M budget

CAPE MAY — City Council on Tuesday introduced a $22 million budget that increases spending while keeping the tax rate the same as last year.

Helping the city accomplish that is a $25 million increase in the total assessed property values of the municipality, a reflection of a booming real estate market at the shore.

A public hearing and final vote on the budget are set for April 19.

“A vote for introduction means absolutely nothing other than that we start the process. So I hope all of you vote to introduce the budget to at least get it moving,” city auditor Leon Costello told council members at the meeting.

As introduced, the budget includes a local purpose tax rate of 36.3 cents per $100 of assessed value. If approved without a change, the owner of a property assessed at $500,000 would owe $1,815 in city taxes, in addition to school and county taxes.

“It’s a good budget,” Costello told council members, citing the stable tax rate. “Your fund balance is in great shape. You’re well under all of the caps that the state imposes. You’re miles under them. You could spend a lot more money and tax a lot more if you wanted to.”

“Can we mute his microphone?” joked Mayor Zack Mullock.

Council member Shaine Meier expressed concern about what the year could bring.

“How hard are we going to be hit with this new financial crisis we’re going through?” he said.

“I doubt it’s going to affect you much at all,” Costello said.

Meier cited rising gas prices and questioned the potential for the city to lose revenue. Although the job market is extremely strong and incomes are up, market drops and rapid inflation, along with worries about the potential impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have many worried about the economy.

Still, Costello remains bullish about summer 2022.

“Generally speaking, when things get tight, the shore communities do best,” he said. Many potential visitors who might choose more distant or exotic vacations decide to drive for a beach vacation instead, he said. “I don’t see any problems with the tourism revenue, the beach revenue, etc.”

Weekly rentals are already up for the summer, he said.

City Finance Director Neil Young offered a similar assessment, saying Cape May had one of its worst years ever in 2020, only to come back strong last summer. The fund balance is up in the budget, he said, as are beach tag revenues and tourism–related revenues.

“We’re doing well. We’re in great financial shape,” Young said.

Council member Stacy Sheehan said she spoke with Young for hours about the budget before the meeting but would have preferred to hold those discussions with other council members.

“We can’t do that,” said Mullock, citing requirements that a quorum of council members cannot discuss city business outside a meeting.

“Why not?” said Sheehan, saying it could take place at a public meeting. Other towns hold budget workshops, she said.

“That’s what we’re doing,” said Mullock.

Sheehan suggested moving the city’s jitney service under the tourism utility in the budget.

The city is looking to revamp its transportation services for tourists this summer. Young suggested leaving the line item where it is because it is a transition year, and taking another look for 2023.

“It’s not a bad idea,” he said.

