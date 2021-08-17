Rooster-blocking ordinance introduced in Middle Township

+3 C.R.O.P.S. and Smith Poultry CSA bring healthy food options to Atlantic City Paige Vaccaro once stood on Main Street in downtown Pleasantville wearing a tomato costume t…

A rooster is necessary to produce more chickens, but not for eggs. Hens will continue to lay eggs without a rooster around, without a chance any will be fertilized. As Donohue pointed out, it is not difficult to buy a baby chick.

Raymond Nuvolone at New Jersey Chickens in Andover, Sussex County, sells live chicks for about $6 to $10, with rare breeds selling for as much as $50. He said poultry farms have seen an intense increase in interest in keeping backyard chickens since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I ran out of chicks last year," he said.

Not everyone wants to breed chickens, he said, but there are other reasons to have a rooster around.

"For protection of your girls," he said. For instance, there are eagles and hawks around his farm. Before they get close, he said, the rooster gives a warning and the flock is under cover.

Many towns have noise ordinances that ban roosters, Nuvolone said. Urban and backyard flocks usually do fine without a rooster, he said.

Under the existing ordinance, there are limits on where Middle Township residents can keep some kinds of livestock. For instance, up to two horses may be kept in the rural conservation and the suburban residential zones in the township.