Rooster-blocking ordinance introduced in Middle Township

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Chickens will remain welcome in yards throughout the township under an ordinance introduced by the Township Committee on Monday night.
Roosters, not so much.
With a unanimous vote, committee members moved to prohibit male chickens on properties less than 5 acres.
“It’s a noise issue,” said Mayor Tim Donohue.
Many people in the township keep chickens for eggs, and some raise them for meat. But according to Donohue, the crowing roosters have drawn complaints from neighbors.
Roosters are known for crowing to greet the sunrise, but the animals can make the loud, shrill call day or night.
“They have a flexible sense of time,” said Donohue after the meeting. The ordinance was discussed in an earlier workshop meeting, but there was no discussion before the vote at the regular meeting.
“I’m not even going to tell you what I’ve been calling the ordinance. You’ll have to use your imagination,” Donohue said.
The complaints from neighbors have been consistent, he said.
Hens will cluck and make other sounds, but rarely make a noise close to the volume of a rooster’s crow. A 2018 article in the journal Science states that a rooster’s crow averages more than 130 decibels, a little quieter than a jet taking off, louder than the average chainsaw.
A rooster is necessary to produce more chickens, but not for eggs. Hens will continue to lay eggs without a rooster around, without a chance any will be fertilized. As Donohue pointed out, it is not difficult to buy a baby chick.
Raymond Nuvolone at New Jersey Chickens in Andover, Sussex County, sells live chicks for about $6 to $10, with rare breeds selling for as much as $50. He said poultry farms have seen an intense increase in interest in keeping backyard chickens since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I ran out of chicks last year," he said.
Not everyone wants to breed chickens, he said, but there are other reasons to have a rooster around.
"For protection of your girls," he said. For instance, there are eagles and hawks around his farm. Before they get close, he said, the rooster gives a warning and the flock is under cover.
Many towns have noise ordinances that ban roosters, Nuvolone said. Urban and backyard flocks usually do fine without a rooster, he said.
Under the existing ordinance, there are limits on where Middle Township residents can keep some kinds of livestock. For instance, up to two horses may be kept in the rural conservation and the suburban residential zones in the township.
The ordinance allows “small domestic farm animals” in all residential districts, if there is a lot area of at least 10,000 square feet. There are also limits on the number of animals that can be kept.
The ordinance introduced Monday lists small fowl, including ducks, geese and chickens, and beekeeping. The birds must be kept in an enclosed area, under the township code.
A final vote on the ordinance is planned after a public hearing starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Township Hall, 33 Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House.
