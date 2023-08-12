ATLANTIC CITY — When Dr. Marc Plotnick retired, he sought a way to continue saving lives.

At 68, his next career move made him the city Beach Patrol’s oldest-ever rookie lifeguard.

To many people’s surprise, including some in his family, he earned a spot on the Beach Patrol this year, joining an elite group of mostly local young adults and teens.

“It’s just a different way of saving lives,” Plotnick said from the Bartram Avenue lifeguard headquarters on a recent morning, hours before he’d man a wooden stand along the water.

Plotnick’s success in passing qualifying tests should serve as a statement that anyone can become a lifeguard, Beach Patrol Deputy Chief Dave Russo said.

With his short stature, gray hair, wrinkles and circular glasses, Plotnick certainly stuck out when he tried out alongside people younger than his children.

“It’s definitely inspirational,” said Russo, 64, a roughly 40-year veteran of the Beach Patrol. “You can look at Marc and say, ‘Wow, I want to be like that when I’m older.’ It should be a message to everybody to stay in shape.”

Russo got Plotnick into the water and affiliated with the Beach Patrol’s gear in February, testing his swimming stamina in frigid back bay waters.

Shore towns focus on pedestrian safety, especially in summer New Jersey is among the states with the most pedestrian fatalities, reaching a 30-year high in 2021 with about 220 people dying on the state's roads, according to a study that year by Smart Growth America.

Lifeguarding, like most public safety jobs, calls for versatility, being able to observe one’s surroundings both in and out of the water, anticipating danger. There is no maximum qualifying age limit.

Even as 70 looms, Plotnick, nicknamed “Marc the Beast” by his lifeguard peers, intends to return next season, so long as his body and personal life allow him.

Having grown up in Philadelphia’s Somerton neighborhood, Plotnick, like many Pennsylvanians, made the Jersey Shore his summer home, fueling a fascination with lifeguarding.

Atlantic City became his full-time home when he retired as an internal medicine doctor, leaving Voorhees Township, Camden County, after his last job at the Virtua hospital there.

Surrounded by family, Plotnick announced his new career path at Thanksgiving dinner. Some, he said, doubted he would make the team.

He was tested on his ability to run and swim long distances. When he passed, everyone was thrilled, Plotnick said.

“They thought it was terrific,” he said.

Instead of spending his retirement on the golf course, Plotnick is staying active to keep himself fit enough to protect thousands of beachgoers all summer. Before his shifts, he eats three eggs and toast for breakfast before biking from his home about five blocks to Bartram Avenue, where he’s usually posted.

Why ocean temperatures have felt more like the Outer Banks than the Jersey Shore While Atlantic City is no tropical destination, the water temperatures have certainty made the resort feel like it.

The father of three learned firsthand July 1, his second shift this season, how unexpectedly an emergency can unfold. He took part in three rescues that day, including one in which two children were caught in a rip current.

“I was the first one out,” Plotnick said. “I went after the one that was furthest out. When I first started, he wasn’t that far out, and as I’m going, he’s going further and further and further. I had to swim to get this kid.”

Exhausted, Plotnick and his fellow guards saved both young swimmers, returning to the sand to resounding applause from bystanders.

Russo and Plotnick live near each other, and the deputy chief encouraged the 68-year-old to try lifeguarding as a new path.

“It was his idea,” Russo said.

Like competitive sports, preparing for the tests was a gradual process. Plotnick shed 25 pounds through cardio and strength exercises, he said. He was always a strong swimmer, but he knew to become a lifeguard, he’d have to push himself in the water more than he ever had.

In retirement, Plotnick found more free time to dedicate to his physique.

“My thoughts were mostly just to get into the best shape I could,” Plotnick said. “My mental approach during the school, the test and the academy was to take it one thing at a time and one activity at a time.”

He was welcomed by everyone, instantly becoming a favorite among the Beach Patrol’s active and prospective guards. He was immediately included in the patrol’s Snapchat group chat.

“It was kind of intimidating for me because there are 15-, 16-year-old kids there, they’re three times younger than me and they’re twice my size,” Plotnick said. “They really took me in.”

GALLERY: Meet Atlantic City's 68-year-old lifeguard