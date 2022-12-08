Roof giveaway greets giving Tuckerton couple

TUCKERTON – The most important gift during the holidays is sometimes the roof over your head.

East Coast Roofing, Siding & Windows held the first part of its 14th annual roof giveaway Thursday.

The winners this year were Nancy Bunn Allen-Clifton, who goes by Bunny, and Stephen Clifton – a couple always willing to help others with neighbors eager to return the favor.

Workers from East Coast Roofing, along with neighbors, friends and borough officials, gathered in a nearby Wawa for the ceremony.

They then paraded to the Clifton house and presented them the award. The award was kept a surprise from the couple of 42 years and tears swelled up at the sight.

“Unbelievable,” Stephen Clifton said when asked how he felt. “Surprised, happy”

“Flabbergasted, happy,” Bunny Allen-Clifton said when asked the same question. “What they’re doing is such a gift.”

The company, which is based in Mays Landing and operates in South and Central Jersey, chooses two households each year for a free roof. It typically awards them out to veterans, first responders or people who otherwise go above and beyond in helping their community.

The Cliftons certainly seem to fit the bill.

The couple of 42 years were the longtime owners a local store that doubled as a clothing and bookshop. When they noticed a problem with unsheltered animals in the neighborhood, they opened a cat rescue and shelter on site for those in need, something the couple now acknowledges came at great personal expense.

Stephen Clifton also worked as a roofer himself and was known in the community for his work. They were also active in a local merchants’ association and described by their neighbors as people always willing to lend a hand.

Bunny Allen-Clifton said her father and two brothers were volunteer firefighters and that she still has a brother who is operating a food pantry, indicating that helping others was a family legacy.

“I was one of those who was raised to,” Allen-Chase said when asked what motivated her service.

The Chick-fil-a franchise in Manahawkin catered the 9 a.m. award ceremony outside the Clifton house, furnishing the Cliftons and guests with sandwiches and coffee. The Chick-fil-a cow mascot was also on hand to celebrate the event.

“It’s really part of our mission statement,” franchise owner Matthew Baals said. “We want to find ways to really care, inspire and impact people in our community.”

Rhonda Palmieri and her husband John have been friends with the Cliftons for 25 years, since they took in one of their rescue cats. She recalled how the couple helped make repairs to their home after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and even helped nurse a cat bite that John received the night of the destructive storm when the roads were not yet clear to reach the a doctor’s office or hospital.

After learning the Cliftons were set to receive the award, Rhonda said she was resolved to come and celebrate the occasion.

“I can’t think of anybody that deserves it more,” Rhonda Palmieri said.

The Cliftons are now in need of help themselves. Their roof has been in disrepair for two years, with Bunny describing it as having created “a waterfall in (her) living room.” While Stephen is a former roofer himself and both work part time at a local lumber yard, the couple are having recent health issues. Stephen had what he described as a widow-maker heart attack in his house last year. His neighbors were called over and rushed to his aid to perform emergency CPR and use a defibrillator to try and save his life. He was eventually hospitalized and placed in an induced coma before he had stints inserted into his heart and then taken back home several days later. Bunny, meanwhile, was recently diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. She said she is optimistic, but said that many families are struggling in these difficult times.

“Times are tough, real tough now,” Allen-Clifton said.

John Sutton, a friend who lives in the neighborhood, nominated the Cliftons. He said the couple told him they were in need of a roof and so he reached out to East Coast Roofing to see if there was any way the company could come to their aid. Noting Stephen’s career keeping roofs over others head, Sutton said finding help now was only right.

“They’ve always been offering to help everybody else,” Sutton said. “They’re still fighting though, they haven’t given up, so somebody’s got to help them.”

Mayor Susan Marshall and City Councilman Sam Colangelo marched with the parade to surprise the Cliftons. Marshall said she was proud to see residents “reach out and help each other” and she was happy to have been invited.

“I’m so appreciative that people in Tuckerton look out for one another,” Colangelo said.

Larry Stiteler, the owner and founder of East Coast Roofing, said his father taught him roofing and that the trade runs in the family. Over his career, Stiteler said he has seen families devastated and even brought to tears by the costs of new roofs, something that has deeply affected him. He said he was inspired 13 years by his Christian faith to help those in need during the holiday season. The company also holds other charity events helping people from Cape May County to Hunterdon County, partnering with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Manna Worldwide, Stop the Heroin and Breast Intentions.

“I believe our purpose in life is giving back, make the place better than it was when we came,” \ Stiteler said. “It makes sense to start with what we have and what’s in our hand is roofing, so we give away a roof or two roofs each year to somebody who can’t afford it or is in need.”

The story of the Clifton family was particularly meaningful to Stiteler, who himself was diagnosed with cancer in January. He said he sympathized with their struggle and wanted to provide support.

“I’ve been fighting that this year and I know what they’re going through,”Stiteler said.

Bunny said the award exemplified the community support she has always felt in the borough. Reflecting on her diagnosis, she remembered the experiences of members of her family when they got sick, but was hopeful, praising modern medicine. She vowed she would be around to keep fighting to make her community a better place.

“I’m here,” Allen-Clifton said. “I ain’t going anyplace.”

East Coast Roofing is holding another roof give away in Atlantic County next week. The location is still confidential to keep the giveaway a surprise.