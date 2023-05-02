MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — It may sometimes be easier to receive forgiveness than permission, but Jim Chew promises he’ll get the permission first next time.

Chew, who describes himself as an advocate for the homeless of Rio Grande, recently started a community garden on Route 47. He has already planted tomatoes and zinnia, with a plan to give the produce to the homeless, and the flowers as well.

He described the space as about 16 feet long and 8 feet wide, on a vacant stretch of ground across from a Baptist church. As he put it, the plan was for it to be a blessing to the homeless.

On Monday morning, he had a call from the state Department of Transportation, saying he would need to remove the garden or it would be destroyed. He told the Township Committee Monday evening that someone from the township complained to the state.

“Who in his right mind would oppose wildflowers growing along the highway? They actually plant them along the Garden State Parkway,” Chew said. “Who in their right mind prefers weeds, thorns and crabgrass over beneficial flowers? We live in an insane, upside-down, perverted and perhaps hateful world.”

Mayor Tim Donohue said the township did not complain, it notified the DOT that the garden was being planted in the DOT’s right of way.

Residents raise objections to latest move to revitalize Rio Grande MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — There seems to be little disagreement that the Rio Grande section of the t…

“You took on this project on property that was not yours, that belongs to someone else, that was brought to our attention by several residents,” Donohue said.

Chew plans to dig up the plants and relocate the garden. Where it will go remains to be determined.

At other meetings, Chew has suggested the township has not done enough for the homeless in Rio Grande. Donohue has bristled at that suggestion, saying the township is sympathetic and works hard for the entire community.

Donohue said the township has hosted community gardens in other areas, and there may be somewhere for a garden in Rio Grande.

“A word of advice from someone who has some experience in how things work: Sometimes it’s better to ask permission before you do something,” Donohue said.

“Yeah, I have a tendency not to do that. I’m sorry,” Chew responded.

Branches offer food, help and more in Rio Grande MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Isaac Williams doesn’t mind bragging about the devastating fastball he had…

“You’re doing a lot of work, and you’re doing God’s work, but you’re doing it in the wrong place,” Donohue told him.

There was no immediate comment from the DOT on Tuesday. A department spokesperson said officials were looking into the matter and would respond later.