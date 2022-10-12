Rock band Blink-182 schedules show in Atlantic City in 2023

ATLANTIC CITY — Blink-182, who is again with founding member Tom DeLonge, is visiting the resort next year for a concert on their upcoming tour.

The band is planning to visit the resort next year, according to a list of shows posted to their social media accounts on Tuesday.

More information about the concert should be forthcoming, Live Nation spokesperson Ike Richman said on Wednesday.

The band on Tuesday posted to social media announcing DeLonge's return, as well as a new album, tour and single that comes out on Friday.

Blink became a popular act with teens in the late 90s and early 2000s for hits including "All The Small Things" and "Adam's Song."

Bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker have been without DeLonge, the band's vocalist and guitarist, for almost a decade after he left in 2015. After leaving, DeLonge focused on his other band, Angels & Airwaves, which he founded after Blink's break-up in 2005.

Since DeLonge's departure, Matt Skiba, also of the band Alkaline Trio, has been with Blink, providing vocals and guitar on the band's last two albums, "California" and "Nine."

Blink's members have enjoyed stops in the resort in the last decade, including for Warped Tour on the beach in 2019.

The band also was set to play on the city's beach in 2016, but the show was cancelled due to a coastal storm.