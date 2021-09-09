Robert J. Levins, of Stone Harbor, retired Philadelphia police inspector and head of security at La Salle, dies at 77

Robert J. Levins, 77, of Stone Harbor, a decorated Philadelphia police inspector, former head of security at La Salle University and a home security business owner, died at home Aug. 20 of Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.

One of four brothers who followed their father into the Philadelphia Police Department, Levins joined the force in 1964 as a patrolman in the 25th District and rose through the ranks to retire as inspector in 1995. During his wide-ranging career, he handled bar fights, domestic disputes, Vietnam War demonstrations, presidential visits, political skirmishes and countless other important events.

He served in administration, civil affairs and internal affairs, on the anticrime tactical unit, and received commendations for heroism and bravery, and awards for community service. In a 1987 article in The Inquirer, Levins said he joined the force when he was 20 because policing was more than a job for his family.

"It is really a way of life," Levins said. "When we had family gatherings, we always had police there. You know it wasn't like salesmen talking about sales. It was policemen talking about police work, kidding around about certain jobs. The Police Department dominates your life."

After his retirement from the force, Levins became director of security and safety at La Salle.

