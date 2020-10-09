Roadwork to start Monday on White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City

Both eastbound lanes of the White Horse Pike will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday between Garden Alley in Mullica Township and Seventh Terrace in Egg Harbor City, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.

Eastbound traffic will be shifted onto the westbound side of the highway, with at least one lane maintained in each direction, the DOT said in a news release. Some overnight work also is expected.

Drainage and utility work is expected to be completed by Nov. 9.

Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.

The work is part of a $33 million, federally funded project that will rehabilitate about 14 miles of the pike between Elwood Road in Mullica and Haddon Avenue in Absecon, the DOT said. Several traffic signals will be replaced in addition to drainage improvements. The project will reconstruct existing curbs, sidewalks and provide for curb ramps at intersections. The project is anticipated to be completed by fall 2021.

— Giorgio Steele