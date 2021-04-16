 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roadwork to create detours and change traffic patterns in Egg Harbor Township
0 comments

Roadwork to create detours and change traffic patterns in Egg Harbor Township

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

It won't be the brightest weekend, but it will be a dry one, according to Meteorologist Joe Martucci. Joe has your outdoor forecast and a look at next week, including when the mainland will top 70.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Roadwork by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority will create detours and shift traffic patterns on multiple roads next week, Atlantic County officials said Friday.

Mill Road: From Monday to Sunday, excluding Wednesday and Thursday, a detour will be in place 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a detour of both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Access to Patcong Road will be available.

Zion Road: A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads. 

Steelmanville Road: A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, weather permitting.

Ocean Heights Avenue: A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, weather permitting.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News