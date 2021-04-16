Roadwork to create detours and change traffic patterns in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Roadwork by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority will create detours and shift traffic patterns on multiple roads next week, Atlantic County officials said Friday.

Mill Road: From Monday to Sunday, excluding Wednesday and Thursday, a detour will be in place 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a detour of both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Access to Patcong Road will be available.

Zion Road: A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads.

Steelmanville Road: A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, weather permitting.

Ocean Heights Avenue: A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, weather permitting.

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

