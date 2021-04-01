Roadwork to close lanes on White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City

EGG HARBOR CITY — Lane closures and a shift in traffic will be in effect on the White Horse Pike for the next several weeks as a road improvement project advances, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, both westbound lanes between Fifth Terrace and Bremen Avenue will be closed, NJDOT said in a news release.

One westbound lane will be shifted onto the eastbound side of the road with at least one lane maintained in each direction at all times.

The closures will allow NJDOT's contractor, South State Inc., to complete drainage and utility work.

The traffic pattern will remain in effect for several weeks, according to NJDOT. As the project continues, overnight construction may be required.

The $33 million project will revamp about 14 miles of the pike between Elwood Road in Mullica Township and Haddon Avenue in Absecon.

The federally funded project will replace traffic signals, make drainage improvements, reconstruct existing curbs and sidewalks, and provide curb ramps at intersections.

