Roadwork to cause lane closure in Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Roadwork will cause a lane closure and possible delays Thursday and Friday, Atlantic County officials said.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, a lane of English Creek Road will be closed between West Park Avenue and Pomona Road.
Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly.
— Molly Shelly
Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.