Roadwork to cause lane closure in Galloway Township
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Roadwork will cause a lane closure and possible delays Thursday and Friday, Atlantic County officials said.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, a lane of English Creek Road will be closed between West Park Avenue and Pomona Road.

Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly.

— Molly Shelly

