Roadwork to cause detours, change traffic patterns in Egg Harbor Township, Ventnor

Roadwork by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority will cause detours and change traffic patterns on several roads in Egg Harbor Township and Ventnor this week, county officials said.
Ventnor
A lane-shift traffic pattern will be in effect on the westbound lane of Wellington Avenue between Little Rock and Oxford avenues from Monday to Wednesday.
The shift will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., during which left-hand turns in either direction will not be permitted.
Egg Harbor Twp.
Mill Road
A detour will be in place 24 hours a day from Monday to Sunday in the eastbound lane, between Fire and Old Zion roads.
Zion Road
A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads.
Steelmanville Road
From Monday to Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ocean Heights Avenue
On Monday, Thursday and Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, a detour will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
