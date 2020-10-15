 Skip to main content
Roadwork slated for Friday on Steelmanville Road in Egg Harbor Township
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Roadwork Friday on a portion of Steelmanville Road may cause delays, Atlantic County officials said.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, in the area of the Garden State Parkway bridges, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. The work is being done by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Drivers may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

