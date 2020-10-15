Roadwork slated for Friday on Steelmanville Road in Egg Harbor Township may cause delays

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Road work Friday on a portion of Steelmanville Road may cause delays, Atlantic County officials said.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on the road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, in the area of the Garden State Parkway bridges, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. The road work is being done by the state Turnpike Authority.
Officials said drivers may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
