Roadwork set next week in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County on Friday released two traffic advisories for roadwork in the township.
On Monday, a detour will be in effect for eastbound traffic on Ocean Heights Avenue between Mill Road and Leap Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, for county milling and paving work.
From Monday through Wednesday, a detour will be in effect on English Creek Avenue between Ocean Heights Avenue and School House Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, for county drainage work.
In both cases, motorists should follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.