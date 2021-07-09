 Skip to main content
Roadwork set next week in Egg Harbor Township
Roadwork set next week in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County on Friday released two traffic advisories for roadwork in the township.

On Monday, a detour will be in effect for eastbound traffic on Ocean Heights Avenue between Mill Road and Leap Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, for county milling and paving work.

From Monday through Wednesday, a detour will be in effect on English Creek Avenue between Ocean Heights Avenue and School House Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, for county drainage work.

In both cases, motorists should follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.

