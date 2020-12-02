Roadwork set in Hamilton Township, Buena

Lane shifts are expected to take effect Thursday on the Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township to finish paving work in both directions between Route 50 and Atlantic Cape Community College.
The shifts are expected to be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Wednesday, township police said in a news release.
The construction is part of a larger project anticipated to be completed by winter 2021, police said.
Motorists are urged to use caution while driving through the construction zone.
Buena: A weeklong detour will be in effect on Brewster Road for stormwater drainage improvements, Atlantic County officials said Wednesday.
The section of Brewster Road between Summer Avenue and Forest Grove near Minotola will be closed for the maintenance starting Thursday, the county said in a news release.
Surrounding roads will serve as detours, and businesses along Brewster will remain open unless otherwise affected by COVID-19 closures.
