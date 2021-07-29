 Skip to main content
Roadwork set for Pleasantville, Linwood
Roadwork set for Pleasantville, Linwood

A detour will be in effect beginning 11 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lane of Delilah Road in Pleasantville, between Main Street and the White Horse Pike, for about two to three hours for emergency utility work by Atlantic City Electric.

Franklin Boulevard will also be closed at Delilah Road and detoured to Main Street. The westbound lane of Delilah will remain open. 

Meanwhile, a detour will be in effect next week along Shore Road in Linwood for utility work by New Jersey American Water.

The detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday until further notice. The affected area will be between Monroe and Patcong avenues.

In both cases, motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist motorists.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.

— Press staff reports

