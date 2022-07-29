Roadwork set for Monday in Absecon

A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Mill Road in Absecon near Pleasant Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting, for county roadwork, Atlantic County said.
Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For more traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
