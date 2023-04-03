GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — From Wednesday through Friday, a shoulder closure and/or single-lane, alternating traffic pattern may be in effect along Jimmie Leeds Road between New and Pitney roads from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, for preliminary work for upcoming road improvements, Atlantic County said Monday.
Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
