HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Roadwork is set for a portion of Cologne Avenue on Friday, Atlantic County officials said.
A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between the Black Horse Pike and Almond Street from 8:30 to 11 a.m., weather permitting, the county said in a news release.
Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
