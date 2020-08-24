EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from Wednesday through Friday on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, to allow for work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.
The pattern will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Atlantic County.
Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
— CJ Fairfield
